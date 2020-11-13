Teenager in court for allegedly killing family of five

A 19 year old charged with the murder of a family of five made his first appearance in the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court yesterday.

Sthembiso Ngcobo was charged with five counts of murder and remanded in police custody.

He was arrested on November 10.

KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said matter was adjourned to December 14 for directives from the Director of Public Prosecution.

The family of five, the youngest being just 16 months old, were shot dead on August 26 at their home in Taylor’s Halt near Pietermaritzburg.