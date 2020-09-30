Teenager nabbed for allegedly killing 4-year-old relative

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban – Police have arrested a 15-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of their 4-year-old relative. According to police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker, the suspect was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and is expected to appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. The teen has been charged with the murder of 4-year-old Minenhle Sanelisiwe Mhlongo. It is alleged that on September 23, 2020, Minenhle was left in the care of a relative while her mother went to work. According to Naicker, is it alleged that when the girl’s mother returned home she was told that her daughter was missing.

A day later, on September 24, Minenhle’s body was found in the bushes near her home in Mvemvane Road in KwaMashu’s M Section at around 6am.

There were stab wounds on her body and a head injury.

Naicker said a case of murder was opened at the Ntuzuma police station.

He said the weapon believed to have been in the murder was also recovered.

The acting KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Major-General Thulani Gonya, applauded police for their work.

He added: “May the family find peace and healing through this difficult time… we believe that our justice will not fail the family.”

IOL