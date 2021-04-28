Teenager warned after skateboarding on arch of Durban’s Tollgate Bridge

Durban - A Durban teenager and his father were issued with a verbal warning from police after the teenager was allegedly caught skateboarding on the arch of Tollgate Bridge on Tuesday morning.

According to Durban metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parbhoo Sewpersad, the male teenager allegedly climbed on to the arch of Tollgate Bridge and skateboarded down the arch and crossed the traffic signals to the sidewalk on Peter Mokaba Road (Ridge Road).

Sewpersad said the father of the teenager told police that his son was a “South African champion”.

“When police explained how dangerous it was, both father and son apologised and said they did not realise the consequences of their actions.”

Sewpersad said two people rode their BMX bikes down the arch in 2017.

“This is extremely dangerous. There is an eight-lane freeway below this bridge, and it could be fatal.

“We are urging people to not perform such stunts and risk their lives.”

IOL