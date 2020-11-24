Teenager who slit stepmom’s throat because prophet told him to, jailed for 20 years

Durban – A Pietermaritzburg teenager who claimed a prophet told him to kill his stepmom, was jailed for 20 years. Norris Russel “Rasi” Mutambaziko, 18, pleaded guilty in the Pietermaritzburg High Court this week to the murder of Caroline Chenai Mubuakure. In his guilty plea, Mutambaziko, a plumber, said he received a WhatsApp message from a well-known prophet called John who wanted his attention on a very serious matter. “John told me that I was not living a nice life and I was struggling and the cause of this was my biological mother’s tears. “This was because his father was involved with Mubuakure.

“He told me the deceased that put muthi on my father’s food which was the reason my father did not listen to me and my two siblings.”

In his plea, Mutambaziko said John first advised him to talk to his father, but later said it wouldn’t make a difference because of the muthi.

“I was convinced... because we would argue with my father all the time.”

Mutambaziko said John advised him that in order for him to be free from this spell, the only way is to kill the deceased.

He said he was “shocked” and asked the prophet if there was no other alternative, like praying for the spell to go away.

Mutambaziko said John then told him to stop the conversation and delete the conversation from WhatsApp.

“He then told me to meet him at Shoprite in Church Street, so he can explain the situation.”

Mutambaziko said he met John who took him to his home in Woodlands.

“When we were at his house he started telling me that if I do not do what he told me, I would die. He said that I must do this before my father goes for an operation, failing which my father would die and I would follow.”

Mutambaziko, upon leaving, was also given muthi which he was told would give him power.

“John told me to kill the deceased before my father goes for the operation. He also instructed me not to tell anyone about our conversation and should I do, something bad would happen to me.”

He told the court John told him killing his stepmother was the only way.

He said John told him that if he killed his stepmom and 4 year old brother, both he and his father would live for a long time.

On the day of the murder, on September 5, 2020, Mutambaziko said he arrived at his stepmom’s home in Chasedene.

He said when he arrived he knocked on the door, and his stepmom hugged him as he entered.

Mutambaziko said he asked his stepmom for a glass of water and as she turned he took a knife and stabbed her in her neck.

“She tried to fight and I stabbed her again and she fell to the ground. I left her there and went to the room where my younger brother was, but could not kill him since something in me told me not to.

“I went back to the deceased and could see she was still alive. I then slit her throat with the knife and she died.”

Mutambaziko said he contacted John to tell him he killed his stepmom.

“He told me it’s all done now and I must go to my place.”

Mutambaziko said he also took his stepmom’s phone as per John’s instruction.

He said John instructed him to sell the phone and give him the proceeds from the sale.

“I met John on the day of the funeral and told him that I did not kill my younger brother. John then demanded I pay him an amount of R2 000 so that he can stop the bad spirits.”

Mutambaziko said he was also assured that no one, not even police, would arrest him.

“I had to borrow the money from a friend and gave it to him.“

Three days after the murder, on September 8, Mutambaziko admitted to police to killing the deceased when questioned by them.

He said he was truly remorseful for his actions.

