Ten arrested in violent Reservoir Hills violent protests

Durban – Ten people were arrested after Monday’s protest action on the M19 in which several vehicles were damaged and stores looted.

Durban metro police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersad said the 10 arrested would face charges of public violence.

The roadway has been opened to traffic, but Sewpersad said there was still a heavy police presence.

About 600 people from a nearby informal settlement gathered on the M19/ N2 split near Reservoir Hills, demanding their electricity connections be restored.

It is believed the municipality disconnected illegal connections at the informal settlement last week, said Sewpersad.