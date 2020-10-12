Ten arrested in violent Reservoir Hills violent protests
Durban – Ten people were arrested after Monday’s protest action on the M19 in which several vehicles were damaged and stores looted.
Durban metro police spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersad said the 10 arrested would face charges of public violence.
The roadway has been opened to traffic, but Sewpersad said there was still a heavy police presence.
About 600 people from a nearby informal settlement gathered on the M19/ N2 split near Reservoir Hills, demanding their electricity connections be restored.
It is believed the municipality disconnected illegal connections at the informal settlement last week, said Sewpersad.
More than 10 private vehicles were stoned and a liquor store and a butchery in a nearby shopping centre were looted in the protest.
A municipal bus and a Mercedes-Benz belonging to the Reservoir Hills CPF chairperson was also burnt.
IOL