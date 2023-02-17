Durban – Ten graduates have been afforded an opportunity to get hands-on experience in the boat-building industry. One of them is Mpumelelo Simelane, 33, who has been unemployed for more than five years.

Simelane was among 10 people who attended the six-week training programme hosted by the eThekwini Maritime Cluster (EMC) and Sandock Austral Shipyard’s, one of Africa’s largest shipbuilding and repair companies. While unemployed, Simelane took on odd jobs as a painter to bring in some money at home. He is hoping to use those skills in the programme. “The training experience at SAS has been awesome thus far. I’ve been trying to find something that I am passionate about. I do, however, do painting jobs on the side. I am interested in the coatings and corrosion-protection of ships,” he said.

Ayanda Sikobi, EMC marine and manufacturing programme director, explained the importance of such initiatives in South Africa: “If we do not implement programmes of this nature, many South Africans will be condemned to a lifetime of inactivity, inexperience, and never learn of the good habits acquired by having jobs. “Increasing the supply of highly educated workers will alleviate unemployment.” Sinqobile Khuluse, chief people officer at Sandock Austral Shipyards, stressed the importance of youth development.

“As SAS we remain committed to driving innovation and continual improvement. The youth of today are the business leaders and entrepreneurs of tomorrow. In building their capabilities and skills, we are securing the future and our legacy together,” she said. Khuluse said that Sandock Austral Shipyards had consistently maintained its support and active contribution to the development of youth in marine manufacturing and the maritime sector. “Driving manufacturing excellence in Africa, industrialisation and learning and development will positively contribute to the economic emancipation and empowerment of previously disadvantaged groups, such as the youth.

The beneficiaries come from different backgrounds, including qualified artisans, mechanical fitters, and electrical, mechanical, and civil engineers. One of the beneficiaries, Zinhle Maphumulo, 34, had been retrenched and unemployed when she was accepted into the programme. “This training is now allowing me to differentiate between theory and the practical aspect. This programme is also allowing me to use the skills that I obtained in operations management. I feel privileged to have been chosen to be part of this,” she added.