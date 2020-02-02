Durban - A man has been sentenced in the Empangeni Regional Court in Northern KwaZulu-Natal to life imprisonment for raping the teenage daughter of a woman in whose house he was a tenant, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal said on Saturday.
On April 18, 2018, a 14-year-old girl from Macekeni Reserve in Ngwelezane went outside the house to wash her school uniform after she returned home from school, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said in a statement.
A few minutes later, a friend of the girl came looking for her, and she was told that the girl was outside washing her school uniform.
"They checked for her outside, but she was nowhere to the found. The mother began to worry and searched the yard, when she heard screams coming from one of the rooms in her premises. She went to investigate and was shattered to find her tenant Petros Lungu, 50, raping her 14-year-old daughter.
"Fully aware that she cannot take the law into her own hands, she locked the suspect in the room and called the police," Mbele said.