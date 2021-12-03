Thabo Mbeki to deliver 2021 Chief Albert Luthuli Memorial Lecture

The theme for this year’s Lecture is ‘Africa & Freedom’ premised on Luthuli’s 1961 Nobel Peace Award Acceptance Speech delivered in Oslo, Norway.

Durban - Former President Thabo Mbeki will deliver the 15th Chief Albert Luthuli Memorial Lecture, which marks 60 years of Chief Albert Luthuli’s receipt of the Nobel Peace Award for his role in the non-violent struggle against apartheid.

Mbeki is currently the chairperson of the African Union (AU) Hig- Level Implementation Panel for Sudan and South Sudan, the chairperson of the AU High Panel on the Security of the Horn of Africa and the AU-UN High-Level Panel on Illicit Financial Outflows from Africa.

He has previously facilitated peace negotiations in various African countries, including Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Burundi, the Comoros, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Chief Albert Luthuli was honoured and known in South Africa and worldwide as a champion for peace, human dignity, justice and reconciliation.

Due to the current global pandemic, this year’s Memorial Lecture will be delivered virtually on 10 December.