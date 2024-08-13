The government has changed over 80 South African town names, find out what they are

South Africa’s towns have undergone numerous changes over the years to erase or wipe off the stain of apartheid. This was conducted by the South African Geographical Names Council (SAGNC).
The organisation’s goal is to ensure that these new names reflect the nation’s many cultures and languages, instead of the vestiges of colonial and apartheid histories.
Founded in 1998, the SAGNC has subsequently approved modifications to over 1,500 names, including 85 towns.
While some name changes of towns are new, others go back to when the council was founded.
Here are some of the new town names:
Fort Beaufort - KwaMaqoma
Somerset East - KwaNojoli
Morgan’s Bay - Gxarha
Cradock - Enxuba
Pomeroy - Solomon Linda
Brandfort - Winnie Mandela
Mount Fletcher - Tlokoeng
King William’s Town - Qonce
Berlin - Ntabozuko
Maclear - Nqanqarhu
Grahamstown - Makhanda
Melmoth - eMthonjaneni
Mount Ayliff- MaXesibeni
Elliot - Khowa
Mount Frere - KwaBhaca
Queenstown - Komani
Lady Frere - Cacadu
Clocolan - Hlohlolwane
Aliwal North - Maletswai
Jamestown - James Calata
Mzinto - eMuziwezinto
Grootvlei - Thaba-Kgwali
Greylingstad - Nthrowane
Petrus Steyn - Mamafubedu
Ixopo - eXobho
Mkuze - eMkhuze
Congella - KwaKhangela
Tongaat - oThongathi
Umdloti - eMdloti
Amanzimtoti - eManzimtoti
Mafikeng - Mahikeng
Pretoria - Tshwane
Piet Retief - eMkhondo
Badplaas - eManzana
Naboomspruit - Mookgophong
Rooifontein - Nokaneng
Warmbaths - Bela-Bela
Witbank - eMalahleni
Messina - Musina
What do you think of these changes? Are they warranted and do they serve their purpose of washing off the stain of apartheid?
IOL