Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Saturday, August 17, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

The government has changed over 80 South African town names, find out what they are

The High Court in Tshwane previously known as Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Naude / Independent Newspapers

The High Court in Tshwane previously known as Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Naude / Independent Newspapers

Published Aug 13, 2024

Share

South Africa’s towns have undergone numerous changes over the years to erase or wipe off the stain of apartheid. This was conducted by the South African Geographical Names Council (SAGNC).

The organisation’s goal is to ensure that these new names reflect the nation’s many cultures and languages, instead of the vestiges of colonial and apartheid histories.

Founded in 1998, the SAGNC has subsequently approved modifications to over 1,500 names, including 85 towns.

While some name changes of towns are new, others go back to when the council was founded.

Here are some of the new town names:

Fort Beaufort - KwaMaqoma

Somerset East - KwaNojoli

Morgan’s Bay - Gxarha

Cradock - Enxuba

Pomeroy - Solomon Linda

Brandfort - Winnie Mandela

Mount Fletcher - Tlokoeng

King William’s Town - Qonce

Berlin - Ntabozuko

Maclear - Nqanqarhu

Grahamstown - Makhanda

Melmoth - eMthonjaneni

Mount Ayliff- MaXesibeni

Elliot - Khowa

Mount Frere - KwaBhaca

Queenstown - Komani

Lady Frere - Cacadu

Clocolan - Hlohlolwane

Aliwal North - Maletswai

Jamestown - James Calata

Mzinto - eMuziwezinto

Grootvlei - Thaba-Kgwali

Greylingstad - Nthrowane

Petrus Steyn - Mamafubedu

Ixopo - eXobho

Mkuze - eMkhuze

Congella - KwaKhangela

Tongaat - oThongathi

Umdloti - eMdloti

Amanzimtoti - eManzimtoti

Mafikeng - Mahikeng

Pretoria - Tshwane

Piet Retief - eMkhondo

Badplaas - eManzana

Naboomspruit - Mookgophong

Rooifontein - Nokaneng

Warmbaths - Bela-Bela

Witbank - eMalahleni

Messina - Musina

What do you think of these changes? Are they warranted and do they serve their purpose of washing off the stain of apartheid?

IOL

Related Topics:

south africanational governmentapartheidculture and traditionlanguagecolonialismheritageinspiring peoplesocial cohesion