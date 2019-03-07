Do you have what it takes to compete with some of the brightest young minds from across South Africa in Independent Media's National High Schools Quiz?
Four newspapers will each host their own regional quiz and the winning team and runner up team will participate in the National High School Quiz Finals. The entry requirements, as well as the prizes for each of the newspapers, are different.
The National High School Quiz will be held on Thursday 19 September 2019 at Sandton campus of IIE Varsity College, the main sponsor of the quiz . Travel expenses will be paid for.
The winner of the National High School Quiz receives R20 000 for their school and R5 000 for each team member and coach/teacher
The runner-up team wins R10 000 for their school and R2 500 for each team member and coach.
Here are the entry requirements and the prizes for each newspaper:
Cape Argus High School Quiz
Entries close: 15 March 2019
Prizes include:
- R35 000 to the winning school
- R3 000 for each team member, there are 5 members in a team
- R75 000 bursary from IIE’s Varsity College to a deserving learner
Sponsors of the quiz are: Cape Argus, IOL, Food Lovers Market and IIE Varsity College
For more information, contact Danusha Jeneka on 0214884105 or email [email protected]
Daily News High School Quiz
Entries close: 21 June 2019
Prizes include:
- R20 000 to the winning school
- R2 000 for each team member, there are 4 members in a team
- R75 000 bursary from IIE’s Varsity College to a deserving learner
- R10 000 to the runner-up school and R1 000 for each team member and coach.
For more information, contact Tashni Bridgmohan on 031 308 2557 or [email protected]
The Star High School Quiz
Entries close on 21 June 2019
Prizes include:
- R20 000 to the winning school
- R2 000 for each team member, there are 4 members in a team
- R75 000 bursary from IIE’s Varsity College to a deserving learner
- R10 000 to the runner-up school and R1 000 for each team member and coach.
For more information, contact Paul Hopane on 011 633 2515 or [email protected]
Pretoria News High School Quiz
Entries close: 21 June 2019
Prizes include:
- R20 000 to the winning school
- R2 000 for each team member, there are 4 members in a team
- R75 000 bursary from IIE’s Varsity College to a deserving learner
- R10 000 to the runner-up school and R1 000 for each team member and coach.
For more information, contact Thulani Nsuntsha on 012 300 2130 or [email protected]