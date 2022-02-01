The inside of your car is dirtier than the average toilet - study

Durban - A university study has revealed that the inside of your car is dirtier than the average toilet. Most shockingly, every car studied contained faecal bacteria, with the highest levels found in the trunk, where many people tend to transport their food Commissioned by the Scrap Car Comparison, researchers at Aston University's School of Biosciences in the UK, took samples from car interiors with varying ownership histories, to establish bacterial contamination levels within the vehicles and highlight just how thoroughly people actually clean their cars.

Key findings from the study showed that every car studied contained faecal bacteria, such as E.coli with the highest levels found in the trunk, as well as on the driver's seat. The research also revealed that the gear stick, dashboard and back seat also saw higher levels of bacterial contamination than is found on, or even inside, the average domestic toilet, and that the steering wheel was found to be the cleanest area of the car, likely due to the uplift in hand sanitiser use due to the Covid-19 pandemic Older cars were revealed to have higher bacteria loads than those that have been on the road for a shorter time.

Senior lecturer in microbiology at Aston University, Dr Jonathan Cox, said the results of this study were fascinating, as it revealed that despite cleaning our cars, the older they are, the dirtier they tend to be. He said this becomes key when thinking about areas such as the trunk or driver’s seat. "Many of us have placed loose groceries in our trunk, or dropped the odd crisp onto our seat, before picking it up and eating it. These results however highlight that we should instead change how we think about our cars and cleanliness. Often, we will clean our cars based on whether they ‘look’ clean versus whether they actually are clean, but you would never even think about eating off of your toilet seat. Upholstery, in particular, should be given deep clean and I for one, will always clean any used car I buy in the future myself," he said.

"Taking care of your car, from making sure it’s running well to keeping it clean, all work towards ensuring it has a long life and is a car you love mile after mile. The last thing you want is for your car to become a risk on the roads, as well as a risk to your health. We hope the results of this study help to highlight the importance of taking good care of your car inside and out," added managing director of Scrap Car Comparison, Dan Gick. The filthiest areas of a car Trunk - 1,425 bacteria identified

Driver’s seat - 649 bacteria identified Gear-stick - 407 bacteria identified Back seat - 323 bacteria identified