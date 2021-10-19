NewsSouth AfricaKwazulu Natal
The name's John, John Vuli Gate: Twitterverse in stiches over John Steenhuisen’s reference to popular SA song

Durban - Tweeps had a good laugh over the weekend when DA leader John Steenhuisen turned to South African pop culture to promote his party's plans should it win the upcoming local government elections.

In clips that have since emerged on social media platforms, including Tik Tok, Steenhuisen says "they" call him John Vuli Gate.

He was campaigning in the Steve Tshwete municipality.

"On the 1st of November. I am going to be John Vuli Amanzi, John Vuli Pompo, John Vuli Khaya and John Vuli’misebenzi. And together we are going to Vula in Steve Tshwete Municipality," he told the crowd.

Steenhuisen was referencing a song by Mapara A Jazz featuring Ntosh Gazi and Colano.

