The name's John, John Vuli Gate: Twitterverse in stiches over John Steenhuisen’s reference to popular SA song
Durban - Tweeps had a good laugh over the weekend when DA leader John Steenhuisen turned to South African pop culture to promote his party's plans should it win the upcoming local government elections.
In clips that have since emerged on social media platforms, including Tik Tok, Steenhuisen says "they" call him John Vuli Gate.
He was campaigning in the Steve Tshwete municipality.
"On the 1st of November. I am going to be John Vuli Amanzi, John Vuli Pompo, John Vuli Khaya and John Vuli’misebenzi. And together we are going to Vula in Steve Tshwete Municipality," he told the crowd.
Steenhuisen was referencing a song by Mapara A Jazz featuring Ntosh Gazi and Colano.
We are going to vula that gate, South Africa. 🇿🇦#JohnVuliGate#VoteDA pic.twitter.com/cDGmTzAaql— John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) October 17, 2021
🔽 On 1 November, when you see that corruption: ...phuma! phuma! pic.twitter.com/alKiGuzXPS— John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) October 16, 2021
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 @IECSouthAfrica could you please postpone local government elections with at least 6 months, we are still enjoying this comedy— Thobile Mpuma (@mpumat) October 17, 2021
Comedy 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/5izz5B5V67— Lucaz Sehumz (@LucasSehume) October 17, 2021
Desperate times calls for desperate measures indeed pic.twitter.com/J7weaUx9JB— SiyaH Mdluli 🇿🇦 (@SihleMahamba) October 17, 2021
