Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, May 4, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

There’s still time to join the SA Navy, here’s everything you need to know

South African Navy divers recruitment in Bloemfontein. Pictures: SANDF

South African Navy divers recruitment in Bloemfontein. Pictures: SANDF

Published 1h ago

Share

The South African National Defence Force's drive to find new recruits to join the country's Naval unit is in full swing.

Already, hopefuls from Gauteng and the Free State have pitched up and undergone the rigorous tests.

The recruitment drive is currently taking place in the Northern Cape and will move to the North West, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape before ending off in the Western Cape at the end of May.

South African Navy divers recruitment in Bloemfontein. Pictures: SANDF

What you need to know

Candidates should be South African citizens, between the ages of 18 and 22 and should have completed Grade 12 with pure maths. If older than 22 years, they should be in possession of a tertiary qualification, but not be older than 26 years.

More on this

Dates

Northern Cape

May 4 – 5, Karen Muir Swimming Pool

North West

May 08 – 9, Potchefstroom Public Swimming Pool

Limpopo

May 11 – 12, Town Swimming Pool, Polokwane

Mpumalanga

May 15 – 16, Van Riebeeck Swimming Pool, Mbombela

KwaZulu-Natal

May 18 – 19, Kings Park Swimming Pool

Eastern Cape

May 22 – 23, Zwelitsha and Ruth Belonsky Swimming Pool Parkside, East London

May 25 – 26, Newton Park Swimming Pool, Gqeberha

Western Cape

May 29 – 30, SA Navy Diving School

South African Navy divers recruitment in Bloemfontein. Pictures: SANDF

What you need to bring

Potential candidates are required to bring swimming costumes and physical training attire (Vest/T-shirt, shorts and running shoes) as they will be put through a selection process that will include physical training and water activities.

For water activities, they will be required to conduct a 300 metre freestyle swim, 50m snorkel swim, 50m swim with a diving mask full of water, 25m under-water swim and 50m weight-belt swim. For physical activities, they will be required to conduct a 2,4km run in under 13 minutes, 40 push-ups, 50 sit-ups and seven pull-ups.

IOL

Related Topics:

employmentSANDFSouth AfricaSwimmingDivingRecruitingFitnessJobs

Share

Recent stories by:

Se-Anne Rall
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe