These are KZN’s top 10 matriculants

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - The top pupil in KwaZulu Natal is Colombe Cynthia Obono Eyono from Westville Girls’ High. This was announced by KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu on Tuesday morning. Scooping second place was Shaheen Govender from Westville Boys’ High. Jordane Hannah Vartharajulu from Southlands Secondary School in Chatsworth was third. Dipika Somaroo from Effingham Secondary School was placed fourth. Sharing the fifth position were Sanam Maharaj from Greenbury Secondary School in Phoenix and Hemal Niranjan Harkhu from Westville Boys’ High.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikakala with some of KZN’s top pupils at the release of the NSC 2020 results on Tuesday morning. Picture: Supplied

Vanam Ramessur from Umkomaas Secondary School and Shreya Nair from Danville Girls’ High shared the sixth spot.

Another pupil from Westville Boys’ High, Kiarin Naidoo, scooped seventh spot.

Sharing the eight spot were Akshar Kanaye from Greytown Secondary School and Kiash Nadasen Baldeo from Seatides Combined School.

The overall pass percentage per district is as follows:

Ugu District: 81,7 percent

Umlazi District: 80,9 percent

Umkhanyakude District: 80,6 percent

Amajuba District: 80,5 percent

Umgungundlovu District: 80,3 percent

Ilembe District: 76,9 percent

Zululand District 76,7 percent

Pinetown District: 75,8 percent

Harry Gwala District: 75,0 percent

King Cetshwayo District: 74,8 percent

Uthukela District: 73,5 percent

Umzinyathi District: 72,6 percent

IOL