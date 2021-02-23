These are KZN’s top 10 matriculants
Durban - The top pupil in KwaZulu Natal is Colombe Cynthia Obono Eyono from Westville Girls’ High.
This was announced by KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu on Tuesday morning.
Scooping second place was Shaheen Govender from Westville Boys’ High.
Jordane Hannah Vartharajulu from Southlands Secondary School in Chatsworth was third. Dipika Somaroo from Effingham Secondary School was placed fourth.
Sharing the fifth position were Sanam Maharaj from Greenbury Secondary School in Phoenix and Hemal Niranjan Harkhu from Westville Boys’ High.
Vanam Ramessur from Umkomaas Secondary School and Shreya Nair from Danville Girls’ High shared the sixth spot.
Another pupil from Westville Boys’ High, Kiarin Naidoo, scooped seventh spot.
Sharing the eight spot were Akshar Kanaye from Greytown Secondary School and Kiash Nadasen Baldeo from Seatides Combined School.
The overall pass percentage per district is as follows:
Ugu District: 81,7 percent
Umlazi District: 80,9 percent
Umkhanyakude District: 80,6 percent
Amajuba District: 80,5 percent
Umgungundlovu District: 80,3 percent
Ilembe District: 76,9 percent
Zululand District 76,7 percent
Pinetown District: 75,8 percent
Harry Gwala District: 75,0 percent
King Cetshwayo District: 74,8 percent
Uthukela District: 73,5 percent
Umzinyathi District: 72,6 percent
IOL