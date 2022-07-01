Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, July 1, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

These are the road closures for the Durban July

The three-year-old filly Hoeberg (right), second favourite for the R1,25-million Durban July, gave an impressive performance at the July gallops held at Greyville in Durban yesterday. Hoeberg worked alongside Toccata, ridden by Kevin Shea.

The three-year-old filly Hoeberg (right), second favourite for the R1,25-million Durban July, gave an impressive performance at the July gallops held at Greyville in Durban yesterday. Hoeberg worked alongside Toccata, ridden by Kevin Shea.

Published 1h ago

Share

Durban: While thousands are expected to descend on the Hollywoodbets Durban July set to take place on Saturday at the Greyville Racecourse, Durban Metro police is bracing for increased traffic flow.

Spokesperson Senior Superintendent Geraldine Stevens said the only road closures for the Durban July would be:

Story continues below Advertisement

– Avondale Road between Mitchell Crescent and DLI Ave.

– DLI Avenue east bound between Avondale Road and Mitchell Crescent.

Stevens urged people to avoid the area if they were able to use alternate routes.

More on this

“Only residents should use this road. However people not attending should stay away from the race course.”

Earlier this week, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said at least 35 000 people are expected to gather at the Greyville Racecourse.

“They are expected to spend R145 million, with the Gross Domestic Product in economic activity projected to be R362 million. An estimated 740 people within the tourism and hospitality, as well as related value chains, industry will get employment because of this event,” Kaunda said.

Story continues below Advertisement

IOL

Related Topics:

Durban Metro PoliceeThekwini municipalityDurbanRoad RulesRoad safety

Share

Recent stories by:

Jolene Marriah-Maharaj