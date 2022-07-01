These are the road closures for the Durban July

Durban: While thousands are expected to descend on the Hollywoodbets Durban July set to take place on Saturday at the Greyville Racecourse, Durban Metro police is bracing for increased traffic flow. Spokesperson Senior Superintendent Geraldine Stevens said the only road closures for the Durban July would be:

– Avondale Road between Mitchell Crescent and DLI Ave. – DLI Avenue east bound between Avondale Road and Mitchell Crescent. Stevens urged people to avoid the area if they were able to use alternate routes.

“Only residents should use this road. However people not attending should stay away from the race course.” Earlier this week, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said at least 35 000 people are expected to gather at the Greyville Racecourse. “They are expected to spend R145 million, with the Gross Domestic Product in economic activity projected to be R362 million. An estimated 740 people within the tourism and hospitality, as well as related value chains, industry will get employment because of this event,” Kaunda said.

