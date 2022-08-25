These are the road closures for this weekend’s Comrades Marathon

Durban - Motorists should expect a number of road closures as the 95th Comrades Marathon is set to take place on Sunday. The downhill race will begin at Chief Albert Luthuli Road in Pietermaritzburg and end in Durban.

The 89km race is being run after two years due to the pandemic and will see over 16 000 runners. Delaine Cools, the Marketing manager for the Comrades Marathon Association said after a two-year break this year’s race had special meaning for all the runners and staff. “The 95th Comrades is going to be extra special, seeing that we were not able to host the centenary edition of the race last year. There is much to be excited about and we wish the runners, supporters, spectators and volunteers a wonderful race day and invite all South Africans to share in the camaraderie and goodwill of the Comrades Marathon.”

Some of the road closures include the N3 East bound, that will be closed from 8am until 6pm. The N3 to David Webster and Braam Fischer Street will be closed from 7am until 8pm. NMR Avenue and Moses Mabhida will be closed from 7am until 9:30pm.

Some of the earlier road closures Alan Paton Road in Pietermaritzburg and the N3 Freeway which will be closed between 4am and 6:30am. Durban Metro police spokesperson Geraldine Stevens urged to use alternative routes. “The road closures remain the same as when the Comrades Marathon was run in 2019.”

