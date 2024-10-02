These are the Sassa social grant payment dates and increases from October 2024

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has announced increases in the social grant amounts effective from October 2024.
These are the new grant amounts:
– Old age grant (below 75 years): Increase from R2,180 to R2,190
– Old age grant (above 75 years): increase from R2,200 to R2,210
– War veterans grant: increase from R2,200 to R2,210
– Disability grant: Increase from R2,180 to R2,190
– Care dependency grant: Increase from R2,180 to R2,190
Sassa has also reminded social grant beneficiaries of the October payment dates for social grants.
The payment of the Sassa social grants will take place from October 2 to October 4, 2024.
The grants for older persons will be paid from Wednesday this week and the disability grant beneficiaries will be paid on Thursday. The grant for children will be paid on Friday.
“There is no need to rush to withdraw cash on the first day. Once the money is in the account, it will remain there until it is needed,” Sassa said.
Social grant beneficiaries need to take note of the following social grant payment dates for October:
– Older Persons/Pensioners' Grant: Wednesday, October 2, 2024
– Disability Grant: Thursday, October 3, 2024
– Children’s Grant: Friday, October 4, 2024
The agency also emphasised that they will be “paying the right social grant, to the right person, at the right time and place”.
Sassa beneficiaries can receive their SASSA payments from various selected supermarkets and retailers including Pick n Pay, Boxer, USave merchants, Checkers and Shoprite.
Social grant beneficiaries can get their social grant by using their Sassa card or by getting the social grant transferred directly into their bank account.
