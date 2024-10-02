These are the Sassa social grant payment dates and increases from October 2024

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has announced increases in the social grant amounts effective from October 2024.

Sassa has also reminded social grant beneficiaries of the October payment dates for social grants.

The payment of the Sassa social grants will take place from October 2 to October 4, 2024.

The grants for older persons will be paid from Wednesday this week and the disability grant beneficiaries will be paid on Thursday. The grant for children will be paid on Friday.

“There is no need to rush to withdraw cash on the first day. Once the money is in the account, it will remain there until it is needed,” Sassa said.