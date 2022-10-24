These are the times you can burst fireworks this Diwali

Durban - You can only burst fireworks from sunset until midnight on Diwali, according to eThekwini Municipal by-laws. On Monday, Hindu’s are observing Diwali, the festival of lights, during which many people burst fireworks.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said: “Even though fireworks are beautiful and exciting to watch, they can also be potentially dangerous. “Fireworks can cause damage to your property, harm your family or pets.” The City urged people to only buy fireworks from authorised dealers and shops displaying the relevant permits from the South African Police Service (SAPS).

“No person may allow or permit any child under the age of 16 years to handle or use fireworks, except under the supervision of an adult.” Mayisela encouraged people to keep an eye on their pets and keep them safely indoors where possible. “Animals are easily frightened by fireworks and can become distressed or try to escape and run away.”

Tips to keep you safe: Make sure that your children and their friends are supervised at all times when around fireworks. Keep pets at home, in a safe, interior room to avoid exposure to loud sounds. One must not terrify, cause stress, or endanger the life of any animal with fireworks. Fireworks should be discharged in a safe and well-ventilated outdoor area, and must never be discharged indoors. Never keep lit fireworks in your hand, as this could lead to severe injuries. A person must never point or direct a firework at any person, animal, building or motor vehicle that is in the process of exploding or detonating If a firework doesn’t ignite, don’t attempt to re-light it. Wait at least 15 minutes before you try again Keep a bucket of water or fire extinguisher nearby in case of a malfunctioning firework Only use fireworks as directed by the instructions provided along with the packaging Make sure that your clothes are not close or hanging over the fireworks when you ignite them. Don’t light fireworks inside any type of container. The use of “tea-light” lanterns is strongly discouraged within the Municipal Area. Never discharge fireworks whilst under the influence of alcohol. No person may use any fireworks other than the consumer fireworks in any residence except on approved days. If you have information relating to the illegal sale or use of fireworks, you can report it to the Metro Police on 031 361 0000 or to SAPS on 10111. IOL