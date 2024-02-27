These areas in eThekwini will be affected by the planned water shutdown

The eThekwini Municipality said the northern aqueduct pipeline will be shutdown at 8pm on Tuesday, in order to install new valves. The City said this form part of continuous efforts to restore water supply to areas that have been experiencing prolonged water outages in the North.

“The shutdown of this pipeline that carries water from Durban Heights Treatment Works to the areas in the north will result in interruption of water supply while work is being undertaken,” said City spokesperson Gugu Sisilana. “This is part of ongoing work that the Municipality has undertaken on the northern aqueduct to ensure efficiency of water flow and to increase pressure within the pipeline.” The City said a larger part of work has been completed.

“This includes repairing leaks and replacement of air valves in other sections of the pipeline. However, the outstanding valves require modification to fit into the network which also requires a shut down.” The work is expected to be completed on Wednesday at around 5pm. Sisilana said the reservoirs will be open during peak period in the morning and afternoon on Wednesday.

“However, water supply will depend on consumption patterns,” said Sisilana urging residents to use water sparingly. Water tankers will be deployed to affected areas. The affected areas are:

– Phoenix 1 Lower-Level Reservoir: Mount Edgecombe Hospital, Mount Edgecombe Estate, Broadlands, Southgate, Stonebridge, and Clayfield. – Phoenix 1 Higher Level Reservoir: Bishop gate road, Pillargate place, Landsgate Place, Rise gate place, and Rest gate road. – Phoenix 2 Higher Level and Lower-Level Reservoirs: Sunford, Hannaford, Phoenix Highway, Longcroft, Longbury, Plaza, Southberry, Eastbury, Groove End, Sastri Park, Caneside, Canehaven, Woodview, and Grove end area.

– Phoenix 3 to 6 Reservoirs: Phoenix Industrial Park, Whetfern, Whetstone, Triplen Circle, Westham, Trenance Manor, Ghandi Settlement, Lenham, Fernham, Brookdale Whetstone, Bhambayi, Amoati, Woodview, Cornubia, Ottawa, Palmview, Trenance Park, Simunye Avenue, Corobrick Industrial Area, Eleka Road, Mount Moriah Drive, Zwela Street, Mela street, Zinza Place, Rainbow Street, Umkhutu Place. – Aloes Lower-Level Reservoir: Avoca hills, Corovoca, Khabazela, Duffs Road, Quarry Heights. – Aloes Higher Level Reservoir: Court Town Place, Pomegranate Road, Avocado grove, Tiger Lily Place, Quartz Place, Street 128844, Shale Place, Sandstone Road, Ridge Place, Whinstone Grove, Centre Place, Forest close, Street 128845, Street 120847, Street 120848, Street 120851, Street 12052.

– Sea Cow Lake Reservoir : Sea Cow Lake, Parlock, Springfield Industrial, Riverside, Kenville, Newlands East. – Tafuleni Reservoir & Tower: Amaoti, Ngoqokazi area. – Mountview Reservoir: Mountview Area, Brindhavan, Southridge, Glenhaven, Parkgate, Rietriver.

– Trenance 1 Reservoir: Dawncrest, Oaklands, Surya Heights, Sanna Township, Rietriver, Mountview, Parkgate, Trenance Old Phase. – Trenance 3 Reservoir & a Tower: Amoati, Trenance Park New & old Phase, Redcliffe, Buffelsdraai, Groenburg Estate, Tea Estate, Valley View, Madrona Drive, Bottlebrush, Celtic, Cottonwood. – Newlands 1 to 4 Reservoirs: Castlehill, B5, Westridge, Rive Dene, Newland West, Earslfield, Briardale, Hillgrove, Briardale, Newlands East, Fosa Hospital area, Newlands East, V.N. Naik, Riverhorse Valley, Ethekwini Hospital, Riverdene, Westrich.

– KwaMashu 1 to 3 Reservoirs: Kwamashu Section, K, J, L, M, N, F, G, H, B5, A, B, C, D, E, F, G, Siyanda, L, N, Ntuzuma F. – Ntuzuma 2 Reservoir: Main command reservoir to supply Ntuzuma Reservoir 3, 4, 5 & 7 – Ntuzuma 3 to 7 Reservoirs: Inanda A,B & C , Ntuzuma A, B, C, D ,E F, G, H, Bester Areas, Soweto, Inanda Newtown A, Lindelani A Section, Inanda Glebe, Amachobeni, Ohlanga Phase 1 & 2, Langalebale, Dube Village, Tambo Plaza, Stop 8, Amoatna reservoir, Etufuleni reservoir, Richmond Farm.

– Amoatana Reservoir: uMzinyathi, Amatikwe, Stop 8, Nkakeni Reservoir, Senzokhule reservoir, Kwasilwane reservoir. – Cornubia Reservoir: Cornubia residential and industrial area. – Virginia Reservoir & Tower: Glen anil, Glen hill, Umhlanga rocks drive. Umgeni Park, Blackburn Road.

– Sunningdale Reservoir and Tower North: Sunningdale, La Lucia, & Mall, Glenashley, Glen anil, Somerset Park, Umhlanga, La Lucia Ridge. – Durban North Reservoir Higher Level: Redhill, Durban North Area, Beachway, Umgeni Park, Athlone, Japanese Garden, Riverside. – Durban North Reservoir Lower-Level: Beachway, riverside.

– Umhlanga North and South Reservoirs: Umhlanga CBD and La Lucia. – Umhlanga 2 & 2A Reservoir: Umhlanga Area, Umhlanga Ridge, Ilala Ridge, Hawaan Forest, Umhlanga Manors, Westridge, Blackburn. – Effingham Reservoir: Avoca, Effingham, Glenhills, Glen anil, North Coast Road, Redhill, Greenwood Park.