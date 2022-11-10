These Durban areas will be without water until Friday

Durban - Several areas across eThekwini Municipality will be without water while South African National Roads Agency SOC Ltd (Sanral) relocates pipeline 53 to complete construction on the N3 highway in the Lynnfield Park vicinity. The City said there will be reduced inflow to the western areas of Durban and the shutdown is expected to last until Friday, November 11.

“Residents from the affected areas are urged to reduce their consumption during the shutdown period to avoid water outages,” the City said. These areas will be affected: • Umbumbulu

• Adams Mission • KwaXimba • Cato Ridge

• Georgedale • Hammarsdale • Mpumalanga

• Mlaba Village • Drummond • Cliffdale

• Skhelekehleni • Inchanga • Isithumba

• Hillcrest • Kwanyuswa • Bothas Hill

• Kloof • New Germany • KwaDabeka

• Westmead • Tshelimnyama • Kwandengezi

• Dassenhoek • Coffee Farm • Kwandengezi Pitoli

• Ntuzuma • Mzinyathi • Crestholme

• Waterfall • Amatikwe • Etafuleni

• Amaoti • Molweni • Kwanqetho

• Mshazi • Embo • Salem

• Zwelibomvu • Shongweni • Ntshongweni

For more information on water supply, the public can call the toll-free number 080 311 1111 or use the eThekwini Water and Sanitation WhatsApp number 073 1483 477. Meanwhile, repairs to a burst pipeline in Lotus Park have been completed. “Our teams are doing some testing before water supply can be restored. In the meantime, the City continues to deploy water tankers,” the City said.