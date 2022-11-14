Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, November 14, 2022

These Durban communities will be without water on Tuesday

Bongani Mbatha: African News Agency /ANA

Published 15m ago

Durban – Several areas in the eThekwini Municipality will be without water on Tuesday, as Umgeni conducts urgent maintenance at the Wiggins water treatment plant.

The City said residents will be without water from 8am until 8pm - on the same day.

The following areas will be affected:

• Sydenham, Sherwood, Bonela, Sparks

• Essenwood, AK, North Beach.

• Musgrave, Greyville, Old Fort, South Beach, Warwick, Westridge.

• Blackhurst, Wiggins, Ridgeview.

• Congela, Habour Point, Cave Rock, Island View.

• Howard College, Bonnela, Blackhurst, Umkhumbane, Ridgeview, Wiggins.

• Cato Manor, Part Bellair, Carrington Height, Bellair, Umbilo, Bay Head, Sea View, Coedmore, Fynnlands, Ocean View, Rossburgh.

• Grosvenor, Clairwood, Wentworth, Bluff.

• Jacobs.

• Brighton Beach, Bluff.

• Lamont, Mobeni Heights.

• Austerville, Merewent.

• Isipingo Beach, Durban Airport, Prospecton Industrial.

• Umlazi Mission A

• Isipingo Rail.

• Isipingo Hills.

• Malagazi, Lotus Park.

• KwaMakhutha, Mkhazini and Ezimbokodweni.

• Adams College, KwaFakazi, KwaMgendwa, Mahlathini, Ohlongeni, eKuphileni.

• Adams Central, Zwelisha, Mkhazini.

• Lovu A, B & C, Bhekulwandle, Msahweni.

• Umgababa, Area Africa, Mgobhozini.

• Mfume, Nkwali , Mashiwase.

• Umnini, Danganya, eSizibeni, Hlanzeni.

• Magabheni, Dlambula, Hlanzeni, Nkwenkwezi, Nkangala.

• Craigieburn, Malundi, Crowder Farm, Amahlongwa.

• Athlone Park, Orient Hills.

• Amanzimtoti, Athlone Park.

• Doonside, Warner Beach, Winkelspruit, Almond Road.

• Illovo Beach.

For more information regarding water supply, the public can call the toll-free number 080 311 1111 or use the eThekwini Water and Sanitation WhatsApp number 073 1483 477. Alternatively, email: [email protected]

IOL

