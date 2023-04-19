These Durban communities will be without water today after a burst on Northern Aqueduct

Several communities north of the Durban CBD will be without water for most of today while teams work to repair a burst on the Northern Aqueduct that goes through Quarry Heights.
The shutdown is on April 19 from 4am to 4pm.
“To undertake the repairs, the City’s Water and Sanitation team have to shut down the flow to the bulk pipeline. During this process, supply to various reservoirs supplied by the Northern Aqueduct bulk trunk main will be affected,” a spokesperson for the eThekwini Municipality said.
The areas that will be affected:
• Avoca Hills, Corovoca, Khabazela, Duffs Road, Quarry Heights
• Court Town Place, Pomegranate Road, Avocado Grove,Tiger Lily Place, Quartz Place, Street 128844, Shale Place, Sandstone Road
• Ridge Place, Whinstone Grove, Centre Place, Forest Close, Street 128845, 120847, 120848, 120851 and 12052
• Mount Edgecombe Hospital, Mount Edgecombe Estate, Broadland, Southridge, Stonebridge, Clayfield
• Bishopsate Road, Pillargate Place, Landsgate Place, Risegate Place, Restgate Road
• Sunford, Hannaford, Phoenix Highway, Longcroft, Longbury, Plaza, Southbury, Eastbury
• Groove End, Shastri Park, Caneside, Canehaven, Woodview, Grove End Area
• Phoenix Industrial Park, Whetfern, Whetstone, Triplen Circle
• Westham, Trenance Manor, Gandhi Settlement, Lenham, Fernham, Brookdale Whetstone, Bhambayi, Amaoti
• Woodview, Cornubia, Ottawa, Palmview, Trenance Park
• Simunye Avenue, Corobrick Industrial Area, Eleka Road, Mount Moriah Drive, Zwela Street, Mela Street, Zinza Place, Rainbow Street, Umkhutu Place
• Mountview Area, Brindhavan
• Southridge, Glenhaven, Parkgate, Rietriver
• Dawncrest, Oaklands, Surya Heights, Sanna Township, Mountview, Parkgate, Trenance Old Phase
• Amaoti, Trenance Park New and Old Phase, Redcliffe, Buffelsdraai, Groenburg Estate, Tea Estate, Valley View, Madrona Drive, Bottlebrush, Celtic, Cottonwood
For more information regarding water supply, the public can call the toll-free number 080 311 1111 or contact eThekwini Water and Sanitation on its WhatsApp number 073 1483 477. Alternatively, email: [email protected]
IOL