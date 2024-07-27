These places in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape have officially been named World Heritage Sites by UNESCO

The 46th Session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee recently proclaimed World Heritage status for three sites in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. This was part of the South African nomination, ‘The Emergence of Modern Human Behaviour: The Pleistocene Occupation Sites of South Africa.’

The successful inscription of these three Middle Stone Age sites acknowledges the significant contribution to understanding the beginnings of contemporary human behaviour. The three sites are: Diepkloof Rock Shelter close to Elands Bay in the Western Cape Pinnacle Point Site Complex in Mossel Bay in the Western Cape Sibhudu Cave in KwaDukuza in KwaZulu-Natal Western Cape Provincial Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Ricardo Mackenzie, said: “ The exceptional preservation of these sites, amidst the challenges of climate change and rising sea levels stand as testaments to our ancestors’ resilience, ingenuity, and adaptation to environmental changes.”

He pointed out that the integrity and authenticity of these places have been carefully preserved thanks to the tireless efforts of international multidisciplinary teams of specialists. Their effort, which Mackenzie said adheres to the greatest standards of archaeological technique, has guaranteed that the findings are preserved and will continue to disclose new insights as research advances. The commitment to safeguard these assets under national heritage legislation and thorough management systems secures their preservation for future generations.