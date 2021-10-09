Third drive-by shooting on KZN north coast within weeks claims life of bus owner

Durban: A bus owner has been gunned down on the R102 at Hambanathi. He said upon arrival of paramedics it was established that a bakkie had reportedly slammed into the back of a taxi, after the driver had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

"Reports from the scene indicate that a vehicle pulled alongside the bakkie and opened fire on the driver, who is a bus owner. The bakkie subsequently accelerated into the taxi. The driver of the bakkie was declared dead on scene, with no further serious injuries reported," he said. Last month, a driver was shot while travelling on the N2 southbound, near the King Shaka Airport.

Herbst said paramedics had responded to reports of a collision on the freeway, and on arrival it was established that a single vehicle had rolled several times. "Upon further inspection, the vehicle appeared to have come under gunfire. The single occupant of the vehicle was declared dead on scene by paramedics," he said.