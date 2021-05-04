This is how a North West truck driver won R816K Lotto Plus

Durban – A North West truck driver who won more than R800k in the Lotto Plus jackpot shares his secret on choosing his numbers.

“As a driver, I travel across South Africa and use different roads. When I see a number on the route marker signboard or a number on a car registration plate I write the number down. Once I have six numbers I use the selected number to play the lottery.”

The winner, who lives with his fiancée and their three children, won R816 215.10 in the Lotto Plus jackpot draw on April 28.

According to national lottery operator Ithuba, the winning ticket was bought at African Supermarket in Rustenburg, with a ticket wager of R30, using the manual selection.

He told Ithuba that apart from paying off the balance of his lobolo, he also planned to start a carpentry business.

“I have many plans for 2021. I’m planning on buying a new car; last year November, I was a victim of crime and my car was stolen.

“I want to start my own plumbing business which will require me to have my own vehicle to travel around to meet my clients.

“I live with my fiancée and our three kids in a four-bedroom house and a portion of my winnings will go towards extending and furnishing our home.

“Lastly, I plan on paying off the final balance of our lobolo and saving the rest of my winnings for my children’s education.”

The National Lottery said Tuesday night’s total Powerball and Powerball Plus were estimated at R155 million.

