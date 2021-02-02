This is how KZN plans to roll-out its Covid-19 vaccine programme

DURBAN - KWAZULU-NATAL will receive its batch of Covid vaccines on February 14. The vaccines arrived in the country yesterday. Speaking during a media briefing today, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala said across the province, all districts have finalised vaccination distribution plans. Zikalala said the Provincial Command Council would support, monitor and perform oversight over the vaccine roll-out process. Phase 1 divided into 2 categories: Staff in direct contact with patients (health care workers and support staff) Staff not in direct contact with patients (administrative and other staff) The provincial first beneficiaries are targeted as follows:

Public sector health care staff: 67644

Medical doctors, dentists, pharmacists, Emergency Medical Services: 9292

Interns: 390

Nurses: 34 279

Non-OSD staff: 20 417

Allied health professional: 2639

Engineers/artisans: 366

Staff providing social services: 256

Privately contracted staff working in public sector: 14625

Traditional healers: 5939

Military health care staff: 350

NGO sector staff: 6699

Environmental Health Practitioners: 360

District breakdown Picture: KZN Provincial Government

Zikalala said a total of 163 256 health personnel from various sectors in the province are eligible to receive vaccination during the first phase, as announced by the President.

“These include 81 000 Health Care Workers in the public sector and 49 000 in the private sector. We have developed a pre-registration system for Healthcare workers per facility," he said.

Vaccination sites state of readiness:

Staff in direct contact with patients will be prioritised. To date, the province has identified 91 vaccination sites, which will include all the public hospitals and Community Health Centres (CHCs). These hospitals and CHCs will be responsible for the clinics, and other sites that are part of the value chain in their catchment areas.

Monitoring and evaluation:

Every vaccinated person will be observed for a while before being discharged after being vaccinated.

Communication and Awareness:

A communication and social mobilisation strategy has been developed to ensure that all our citizens are well informed about the vaccine and the rollout plan.

Zikalala went on to thank the government of India for the solidarity and support.

"Because of them, for the first time ever, we can now boldly say that we have an even stronger and more direct line of defence against the virus, to complement the non-pharmaceutical and therapeutic treatment interventions that we have relied on heavily in the past, which we must still not abandon," Zikalala said.

