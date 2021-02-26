This is how much a trip to Gauteng will cost from March 1

DURBAN - From March 1, motorists travelling between Gauteng and Durban will have to fork out R272 just for toll fees, while a trip to or from Cape Town will cost around R197. The increases were approved by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula as recommended by the South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) and gazetted on February 11. According to the Department of Transport, 13% of the country's road network was made up of toll roads. "Toll roads allow for the borrowing of capital to develop road infrastructure when it is required, rather than having to wait until funds are available from an already strained fiscus. Toll monies are applied to maintain, operate and improve toll roads, as well as to service debt incurred to implement a toll road project," the department said. Vusi Mona, SANRAL’s general manager for communications, said that the toll tariff amounts were adjusted according to the annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate.

"For SANRAL operated toll routes, the applicable CPI is calculated as the average of annual CPI increases for the months from November to October each year. For the calculation of the March 2021 toll tariffs, the average of the November 2019 to October 2020 monthly year-on-year CPI was obtained from Statistics South Africa and is calculated to be 3.39%," Mona said.

He said discounts offered at specific toll plazas for frequent users, as well as qualifying local users, would still apply.

He said application for discounts can be made at the various toll plaza offices nationwide.

"Through SANRAL, the Department of Transport uses tolling selectively to implement major road infrastructure projects and ensure seamless mobility of vehicles on the national road network."

Mona added that toll monies were also used to service debt incurred to implement toll road projects.

The cost in the event of delayed maintenance on roads can be up to 18 times higher than it would have been if routine preventative maintenance was undertaken. Tolls are paid only by those that make use of the specific toll road.

For details on the applicable tariffs, please refer to the Government Gazettes published on February 11, 2021; numbered 44145, 44146, 44147 and 44149.