This is how much you'll be paying for DStv in 2022

Durban: DStv has announced a price increase on their packages, set to kick in from April this year. At 2.7%, the weighted adjustment across of DStv’s offerings for 2022 is significantly lower than the projected CPI for the year," said owners of DStv, MultiChoice.

But what does that mean your budget? From April 1, DStv Premium increases from R829 to R839 a month, DStv Compact Plus from R539 to R549 and DStv Compact from R409 to R429.

MultiChoice also announced an increase for DStv Family, from R295 to R309 a month and DStv Access increases from R115 to R120 per month. DStv Easyview will not see an increase in monthly payments. Source: DStv

MultiChoice SA CEO Nyiko Shiburi said the adjustments followed a period of increased value offerings from DStv in the form of local and international general entertainment and sports content, DStv Internet, and Rewards. He said the pricing for Easyview, Showmax, Add Movies and BoxOffice would remain unchanged for 2022. "DStv has considered the challenges facing South African consumers and has once again absorbed as much of the increase of the cost of doing business as possible in order to implement minimal adjustments.

“We realise that customers remain under pressure two years into the Covid-19 pandemic. These adjustments will help us to ensure that South Africans continue to enjoy the best value, and unrivalled access to entertainment, anywhere, anytime, and at the most affordable price," Shiburi said. DStv Premium subscribers get Showmax as a value-added service at no additional charge (100% discount) and DStv Compact, Compact Plus, Family and Access subscribers get Showmax at a 50% discount. Shiburi said DStv has also bolstered its Rewards offering. Subscribers are given access specials, competitions, and customer discounts as well as benefits from BoxOffice, Showmax and other DStv-related products and services.