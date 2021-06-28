This is what happens when you win the Lotto when you play via banking channels

Durban: National lottery operator Ithuba says only winnings up to R50 000 are paid directly into a winners account if they play via a banking channel. Last week Ithuba announced that they were searching for three winners of the Lotto.

One of the winners, who bagged R15 million in the June 19th draw, had played via a banking app. “The winner played using a banking app and spent R30 on the winning ticket, using the Quick Pick selection method. Many social media users asked why the money hadn’t paid directly into the winner’s account as Ithuba already had their details.

“In terms of the National Lottery Games Terms of Conditions available on our website www.nationallottery.co.za when playing, all winnings of R50 000 and more must be claimed at one of Ithuba’s eight offices.” They added: “Players who use the banking channels to play the National Lottery games will receive winnings below R49 999.99 paid directly into their bank account.” Ithuba said this could take up to 72 hours, excluding weekends.

“For winners above R50 000, the bank will notify the winner via an SMS and make contact with the winner telephonically to advise them of their win and refer the winner to their nearest Ithuba office to process their winning claim.” They concluded that winning a large sum of money is a life-changing experience and a financial relief to our winners. “Our main priority is to ensure that our winners digest the news and are able to cope financially and mentally with their new financial circumstances.