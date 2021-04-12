This is why Miguel Louw’s killer should be jailed: Probation Officer

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - A KZN probation officer has told the Durban High Court that convicted killer Mohammed Vahed Ebrahim should be jailed for the murder of 9-year-old Miguel Louw. In a 9-page report handed in at the Durban High Court on Monday, as sentencing proceedings got under-way, social worker Thobile Sikhakhane recommended that a term of imprisonment was recommended for the murder of an innocent child who was deprived his rights to life. Ebrahim, 46, was convicted in December for the premeditated murder of Miguel in July 2018. He was also convicted on a kidnapping and theft charge. Sikhakhane said during her assessment she found that the accused presented himself as someone who is not in touch with with any of his emotions.

“He laughed most of the time during the interview and so quick to accuse others and shift the blame from himself.”

She said further she found that the accused did not display any sense of remorse.

“He still maintains his innocence, the first step in reconstructing self is to acknowledge one’s mistakes, reconstruction of self is still not possible at this stage.”

The officer said that the accused does not have any history of mental illness and has never suffered from any psychological illness.

The report also speaks about Ebrahim’s background.

He was born in Chatsworth and raised in Phoenix.

He dropped out of school in grade 9 and worked at a local butchery earning R4000 and supported his parents.

According to the probation officer he claimed to have had three girlfriends, but could not provide their addresses or contact details any more.

His sister said she had no knowledge of “any girlfriend” and every time the family asked Ebrahim about settling down with a wife, he said he was still looking for a pretty lady.

Ebrahim’s sentencing is expected on Friday.

IOL