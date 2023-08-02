This is why there is no electricity supply in Durban’s Pinetown and New Germany areas

Several homes in and around the Durban area have been plunged into darkness following a major cable fault. Residents are advised that while repairs are underway, the alternative supply to these areas may not be stable and will mean frequent power outages, while some areas may be in complete darkness until the repairs are completed. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the eThekwini Municipality said it is aware of a cable fault in Pinetown, New Germany, and surrounding areas.

According to the City, the substation operates on two 132 kV cables supplied from the Umngeni Substation. One of these cables suffered a fault a week ago. "While attempting to identify the fault and fast-track its restoration, the second cable experienced a fault, resulting in the total loss of supply to the Pinetown Substation. This has left parts of Pinetown and New Germany without power," the City said. The municipality explained that a fault of this magnitude will take considerable time to repair, with staff and contractors on site to ensure that the circuit returns to service.

"The teams have restored approximately 20% of the supply from alternative substations while they continue to restore power to more customers," the City added. eThekwini Municipality said repairs required for the damaged cable include deep excavation, closures, shoring, and specialised equipment. The 132 kV cable is expected to return to service this weekend. If you’re following the load shedding schedule, Eskom is alternating between Stage 4 and Stage 1.