‘This jackpot is tantamount to 100 years worth of my current salary’ - KZN woman claims the R107 million Powerball jackpot

A KwaZulu-Natal mother has claimed the R107 million Powerball jackpot and plans to travel, donate to charity, and most importantly, afford her children a quality education. The National Lottery Ithuba confirmed that the winner came forward to claim the life-changing prize from the September 13, 2024 draw.

Ithuba said the elated winner who requested to remain anonymous, bought her ticket via the FNB banking platform. In a statement, Ithuba said the winner received a call on Monday (September 16, 2024) informing her to go to the Ithuba offices to claim her prize as she had won. “I texted my partner telling him that - I got the call. At that point, I did not know how much I had won but I knew that all my numbers matched the winning numbers but remained unsure as to whether the numbers were from the same draw,” said the excited winner.

The winner visited the Ithuba regional offices in Durban, where she learned that she was the sole jackpot winner of over R107 million. The winner said she always used the same numbers, which are birthdays and ages of people. “However, four months ago, I decided to narrow my focus and play only PowerBall, but I never believed I could ever win a prize this big.”

Quality education for her children will take centre stage, following her jackpot win. The winner also plans to donate to charity organisations that assist the elderly and children. “I never received tertiary education, it was never even an option in my family, my parents could not afford it and it is a privilege I want to offer my children. There is also so much of the world that I have not seen, so travel is also on my list.”

She also plans to quit her nine-to-five job. “This jackpot is tantamount to 100 years worth of my current salary,” she joked. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza, in congratulating the winner, said: “We are pleased to confirm that the winner has successfully claimed her winnings, which will be paid to her tax-free within 72 working hours.