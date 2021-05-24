This June, let’s go ’Trippin’ with the Kandasamys’

THEY are back and funnier than ever and this time they are taking us on a whirlwind family holiday.

The amazing cast that won our hearts in Keeping Up With the Kandasamys and Kandasamys: The Wedding will once more grace our screens with Trippin' With The Kandasamys.

Shot in Durban and on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast, and in partnership with Netflix SA, the third instalment of this local production features the faces we've come to love.

According to director Jayan Moodley, in the latest instalment, (cue Beyoncé voice) it's the girls who run the world.

Trippin' With The Kandasamys kicks off with besties Jennifer (Jailoshni Naidoo) and Shanti (Maeshini Naicker) for Shanti’s 50th birthday celebration.

The two besties have their own plans for this trip, specifically focusing on spicing up their marriages, but surprise, surprise, things don’t work out as they would’ve hoped – thanks to their husbands Elvis (Koobeshan Naidoo) and Preggy (Yugan Naidoo).

Added into the mix is an unexpected guest, who sends the women spinning and forces them to think on their feet.

Of course, SA's favourite granny, Aya (Mariam Bassa) is back with all her feisty wit and charm!

The cast also welcomes a fresh face, Uraysha Ramracheya.

“As a South African filmmaker, the feelings are a mixed bag of delight, absolute thrill, happiness and excitement. To have our story on the world’s largest streaming service, and to be able to share a slice of South Africa with over 190 countries is nothing short of awesome. It’s the stuff dreams are made of. Thank you Netflix!" says Moodley.

IOL