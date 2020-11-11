Thoshan Panday and former KZN top cop back in court over R47 million fraud

Durban - Durban businessman Thoshan Panday and former provincial police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni are expected to line up in the dock on Wednesday morning. Panday and Ngobeni, the former KZN police commissioner face charges of fraud and corruption amounting to R47 million rand connected to the 2010 World Cup. Two policemen, Captain Aswin Narainpershad and Colonel Navin Madoe, have also been charged in the matter. Thoshan Panday (left) and Navin Madhoe appear at the Durban Magistrate's Court in connection with fraud and corruption charges related to accommodation of police officers during the Fifa 2010 World Cup File picture: Mervyn Naidoo/Sunday Tribune It is alleged the accused defrauded the South African Police Service by hugely inflating prices of accommodation for police members during the Fifa World Cup in 2010.

KZN police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni.

It is further alleged there were subsequent attempts to bribe a police officer.

It is alleged that Panday, through his company Gold Coast Trading CC, was aided by SAPS procurement manager Colonel Navin Madhoe and another Captain to score R47 million in contracts from the KwaZulu Natal SAPS.

An attempt to have the case against Panday quashed was thrown out by the Pietermaritzburg High Court in September.

On October 3, Panday was released on R100 000 bail while bail for Ngobeni was set on R20 000.

As part of their bail conditions the court ordered they do not leave KZN and ordered they hand over their passports to the investigating officer.

Madoe was granted R10 000 bail and Narainpershad R5 000.

