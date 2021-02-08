Thoshan Panday and KZN former top cop fraud case postponed as more arrests imminent

Durban – The case of Durban businessman Thoshan Panday and former KZN provincial police commissioner Mmamyone Ngobeni was postponed in the Durban High Court on Monday. The pair, along with two other former policemen – Colonel Navin Madeo and Aswin Narainpershad – face charges of fraud and corruption amounting to R47 million connected to the 2010 World Cup. It is alleged that the accused defrauded the SAPS by inflating prices of accommodation for police members during the Fifa World Cup in 2010. The four were arrested in October and indicted to the Durban High Court in December. KZN police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni is contesting her suspension over her alleged ties to Durban businessman Thoshan Panday. Ngobeni faces corruption charges relating to the payments made towards her husband’s birthday party and failure to disclose the benefits received from Panday, as well as a charge of defeating the administration of justice.

Panday is further accused of colluding with Madhoe to offer General Johan Booysen a R2m bribe to subvert the investigation against himself and Madhoe.

Sindisiwe Twala, the spokesperson for the NPA’s Investigating Directorate, said none of the accused appeared in court but confirmed that their legal teams were there instead.

Twala said the matter was postponed to May 7.

“The matter was postponed to allow five other suspects to be arrested and joined in the matter.”

She said the five would probably appear at the Durban Regional Court first.

A pre-trial hearing for all nine accused is expected to take place on May 21 at the Durban High Court.

Panday’s bail of R100 000 was extended. Madhoe and Narainpershad are out on R10 000 bail each while Ngobeni was granted R20 000 bail.

IOL