Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Thousands may be left helpless as KZN Social Development faces R500m budget cut

Rain in abundance fell over Durban on April 11 and 12. Independent reporters and photographers saw the damage to people’s lives first hand yesterday. Rescue workers searching for a body in Bonela, Durban. Many Durban residents had to leave their homes and others were trapped in their homes with other people not so lucky to make it out alive because of last month’s floods in Durban. Pictures: Theo Jeptha African News Agency (ANA)

Published 34m ago

Sisipho Bhuta

Kwazulu-Natal - The KwaZulu-Natal Social Development Department, which is currently providing aid to thousands of displaced people after the recent floods, may no longer be able to provide social relief to those in need following a R500-million budget cut.

“The budget cuts stand at R500m, and that has a negative impact on the workforce as critical posts would not be filled. Equally, the budget cuts affected the Department's distribution of Social Relief of Distress to those in need,” said department spokesperson Mhlaba Memela.

The work of the department has been negatively impacted by this cut, resulting in the department not being able to be at the forefront of providing relief. They also may not be able to fill the many vacancies within the department, which will affect the capacity to respond to the needs of the public, said Memela.

“We have not spoken about any future retrenchments, except that no positions will be filled, and it's quite a lot. And that alone will affect the Department's capacity to respond to the needs of the public.”

