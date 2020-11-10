Three arrested after missing Scottburgh man found dead in bush

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban: Three suspects charged with the murder of a Scottburgh man are expected in court on Wednesday. According to police, the 34-year-old victim had been missing from his home and three of his vehicles had been stolen. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the victim was found with gunshot wounds in a bush after an alleged pointing out by suspects. The three suspects aged between 21 and 34 were arrested following a multi-disciplinary police operation which comprised of various units in the SAPS as well as other law enforcement agencies on Monday. “The team was following up information about a man who went missing from his home in Scottburgh, on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast, after three vehicles were also taken.

“Police arrived at the crime scene and found the house full of blood and three vehicles were taken.

“Investigations led the team to Umzinto, Mpophomeni and Howick where the victims’ three vehicles were recovered.

“A total of three suspects aged between 21 and 34 were placed under arrest.”

Gwala said the suspects led police to Hlokozi area in Highflats where the body of the victim aged 34 was found in the bushes. He sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body.”

Charges of murder, robbery and kidnapping were opened at Scottburgh SAPS for further investigation.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula commended all that were involved in the arrest of the murder suspects and the recovery of the vehicles. | IOL