Three arrested for arson attack on Durban bus company

Durban - Three people have been arrested and charged for allegedly torching three buses belonging to Roselite Bus Services in Durban. Sandile Mbatha, 22, Nkosinathi Msomi, 32, and Phakama Mnengelwa, 32, appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. They face charges of robbery and malicious damage to property. The trio were remanded in police custody until November 5. Police spokesperspon, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said in the early hours of October 1, three Mercedes buses were set alight.

“The security guard who was performing his duties was robbed of his cellphone at gunpoint at Park Station Road in Kenville.

“The damages were estimated over R1 million. Charges of robbery and malicious damage to property were opened at Greenwood Park police station for investigation.”

Gwala said on October 25, Greenwood Park detectives made a breakthrough when they arrested three suspects in Effingham.

“Police seized a Toyota Quantum used in the commission of the offence.

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula, commended police.

“The dedication and passion of the investigators in bringing the perpetrators to book is highly commended.”

During the time of the incident, owner Mahomed Hoosen, whose buses operated in the Greenwood Park area, said they were officially no longer operational.

They had been in business for over 47 years.

This was the second time the bus company had come under attack.

In May, three of their buses were burnt.

IOL