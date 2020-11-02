Three arrested for murder of Tongaat businessman Ashveer Sukwa

Durban - Three people have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of Tongaat businessman Ashveer Sukwa. Sukwa, a 35-year-old businessman was stabbed multiple times and was found wrapped in a blanket in his Fairbreeze Tongaat home on Saturday morning. His elderly father was assaulted. On Monday morning police confirmed three suspects aged between 20 and 32 were arrested. A large amount of money which is suspected to have been stolen during the commission of the crime was also recovered. “It is alleged that on Saturday, 31 October 2020 at 05:45, a family was attacked at their home in Saib Place in Greylands by a group of unknown men. A 35-year-old man was fatally stabbed and a 65-year-old male was taken to hospital for medical attention with serious stab wounds,” police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed on Monday.

“The house was ransacked. Safes were emptied and household items were stolen. A case of murder, attempted murder and house robbery was opened at Tongaat police station for investigation,” said Mbele.

Mbele said on Sunday at 10pm followed an information which led them to Ndwedwe where two suspects were arrested and an amount of R85 405- 00 was recovered from one of the suspects.

“An okapi knife with blood stains was also recovered from the suspects.

“In the early hours of this morning, the Tongaat Task Team proceeded to Upper Tongaat where the third suspect aged was arrested.”

She said the suspects were taken to the Tongaat police station for processing and will appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court soon, facing charges of murder, attempted murder and robbery.

Prem Balram, director of Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said their operations centre received a call from a man at approximately 04:45am on Saturday stating that while walking past the home he noticed the back door and gate to the house opened.

“He also noticed blood on the floor.”

Balram said when RUSA officers arrived they found an elderly victim in the kitchen.

“His clothing was covered in blood and he had been stabbed at least four times.

“He informed officers that he and his son operated a fruit and vegetable distribution business from the property. This morning he opened up for one of his employees who was expected to transport a load of bananas to the market. His employee, a South African national with three other men held him up and forced him into the warehouse,” he said.

“They repeatedly stabbed and assaulted him before locking him in a cold room in the warehouse. After some time the victim managed to free himself and make his way back into the home. The suspects had already fled.”

Balram said he informed officers that his son was also with him but he couldn’t find him.

“He assumed that his son had gone in search of the suspects as he noticed his firearm was missing from the safe.”

Balram said they searched the house and found the son wrapped in a bedsheet and blanket that was soaked with blood.

“Reaction Officers unwrapped him so paramedics could work on saving his life, however it discovered that he was stabbed at least 35 times and was declared deceased a short while later.”

The KwaZulu Natal Provincial Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula praised Tongaat police officers and the private security officials for working tirelessly in tracing the suspects who killed and also injured innocent victims over the weekend.

IOL