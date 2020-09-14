Three cops to appear for allegedly extorting R500K from occupants of car

Cape Town – The KwaZulu-Natal SAPS will take disciplinary steps against three police officers who allegedly ’’ruthlessly extorted approximately half-a-million rand from the occupants of the vehicle they followed and stopped in November 2018’’. In a statement on Monday, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said SAPS has accepted its recommendations after it conducted an investigation and later arrested the police officers in June 2019. The report was sent to the National Prosecuting Authority for prosecution and the SAPS for Labour Relations Act-related contraventions. The accused are currently out on bail and the trio are set to appear before the court towards the end of November. The SAPS internal disciplinary matter was concluded on Friday, with all officials being found guilty of corruption, kidnapping and extortion of funds.

’’Ipid will continue to conduct independent and impartial investigations of reported criminal and disciplinary offences allegedly committed by SAPS and ensure justice for the victims and the community at large,’’ it said.

Meanwhile, Ipid is investigating a death which allegedly occurred in KwaCeza, KwaZulu-Natal, yesterday as a result of police action.

It is alleged a police officer fatally wounded a Mantungweni Area resident in in KwaCeza.

’’As Ipid attended the scene, the preliminary investigation indicates that the deceased was wanted for an allegation of a murder case.

’’As alleged, SAPS members went to his homestead with an intention to arrest him. As he opened the door, he fired shots at the police officials. They retaliated, fatally wounding the suspect.

’’An firearm and other dangerous weapons were recovered next to the deceased person.’’

IOL