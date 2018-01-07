Three men drowned in separate incidents in Richards Bay, Pietermaritzburg and a lagoon at La Mercy in KZN at the weekend. Picture: Archive





Three people drowned in three separate incidents in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend.





The incidents, said medical services and police, took place in Richards Bay, La Mercy and Pietermaritzburg.





Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said in a statement that, at about 1.45pm on Saturday, they received information that a drowning was in progress at Alkantstrand Beach in Richards Bay.





“(We) immediately dispatched resources and, on arrival, found that members of the public had pulled out three bathers – a child and two adults – who had gotten into trouble while swimming.”





Reports indicated that the child had been removed from the scene before paramedics arrived, he said.





“Of the two adults, a male, aged 38, had been declared (dead) on the scene and another male, aged 60, had been taken to hospital in a critical condition after being resuscitated.”





In the second incident, a man – believed to be in his early 30s – drowned in a swimming pool at a school in Athlone, Pietermaritzburg on Saturday afternoon.





ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said in a statement that at approximately 1pm, paramedics arrived to find another service provider on the scene.





“It is believed that the man was found by members of his family when they initiated a search for him. Sadly, he was declared dead at the scene.”





Police said on their Twitter account on Sunday that Durban Search and Rescue divers had been called out to a drowning incident at La Mercy Lagoon near Tongaat, along with Ethekwini Fire and Rescue and Metro Police.





“A man drowned when the bank of the lagoon broke open. The body of the victim has been recovered. An inquest docket has been opened.”



