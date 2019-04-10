Picture: Alexas_Fotos/Pixabay

Johannesburg - Three workers have suffered burns after a chemical explosion at a company in Clairwood south of Durban, Rescue Care said on Wednesday. Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the incident happened on Tuesday night. Paramedics treated the trio at the scene before they were transported to a nearby hospital.

"Apparently the three were working when chemicals mixed and there was some sort of explosion. At this stage the events leading up to the explosion are unknown," he said.

Police are investigating the cause of the explosion.

African News Agency/ANA

* Receive IOL's top stories via WhatsApp by sending your name to 0745573535.