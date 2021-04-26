Three killed, 27 injured in KZN horror crash

DURBAN: THREE people were killed and at least 27 others injured in a crash on the N2 at Tugela Bridge on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast this morning.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson, Paul Herbst, said a light delivery vehicle was transporting employees when it collided with a heavy goods vehicle on the busy stretch of road.

He said 27 people sustained moderate to critical injuries.

"Three persons have sustained fatal injuries. Paramedics and rescue crews are working to manage the scene and patients.

Three people were killed and about 27 injured in a two-vehicle crash on the N2 in KZN. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue

“The N2 south-bound towards Stanger is closed and medical helicopters are inbound to assist with airlifting two critical patients to hospital," Herbst said.

Yesterday, four people were killed in a crash on the N11 near Pepworth.

Four people were killed in a crash on the N11. Picture: Claudine Senekal

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said ER24, paramedics, KZN EMS and the SAPS arrived at the scene at about 6am.

"Upon further assessment, four people were found to have sustained fatal injuries. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead at the scene by paramedics. Six others, among them two kids, sustained injuries ranging from moderate to critical," she said.

Four people were killed in a crash on the N11. Picture: Claudine Senekal

She said ER24, as well as KZN EMS and another medical service, treated the patients at the scene before transporting them to hospital for further medical care.

