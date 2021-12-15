Three killed, 35 injured in collision involving a truck, bus and three vehicles in Durban

CAPE TOWN - Three people have been killed and 35 others injured in a collision involving a truck, a bus and three light motor vehicles in Durban on Wednesday at about 5pm, ALS Paramedics said. ALS Paramedics said the scene on Paisley Road, near Manchester Street, in Jacobs, was “total carnage”.

“Immediately more ambulances as well as the eThekwini Fire Department were dispatched to the scene to assist,” ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson. At the time of publication, three people had been confirmed dead due to injuries sustained in the crash. “There was nothing the paramedics could do for them and they were declared dead on the scene,” ALS adds.

The eThekwini fire department resorted to utilising the jaws of life and hydraulic equipment to free a man who was entrapped in his vehicle. The about 35 people injured were stabilised before being transported to various medical care facilities for further treatment. The injuries range from minor to serious.