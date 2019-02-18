Three men died and one was critically injured following a structural collapse in the south of Durban on Monday evening. Photo by Rescue Care.

DURBAN - Three construction workers, believed to be in their 30s, died after a wall collapsed at a building site in Isipingo, south of Durban, paramedics said on Monday night.

According to Garrith Jamieson, operations director for Rescue Care, paramedics arrived at the scene at about 5pm, where Durban Fire and Emergency Medical Rescue Services were in attendance.

"Three men, believed to be approximately 30-years-old, had sustained major injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for them. They were declared deceased on the scene. One man had sustained critical injuries and was stabilised on the scene before being rushed to a nearby hospital for the further care required," said Jamieson.

He said the events leading to the collapse were unknown but police were at the scene investigating.

African News Agency (ANA)