Three killed in head-on collision on KZN north coast

Durban - Three people were killed and two others rushed to hospital following a serious head-on crash on the R102 near Darnall on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Monday.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson, Paul Herbst, said when they arrived at the scene, they found that two vehicles had collided.

"Three people sustained fatal injuries and a n additional passenger from the same vehicle was in a critical condition," Herbst said.





He said u nder the care of advanced life support paramedics, KwaDukuza Municipality fire department used the jaws of life the free the patient from the wreckage.





Three people were killed in a head-on crash in Darnall on the KZN north coast Picture: IPSS







"The driver of the second vehicle sustained moderate injuries and was also transported to hospital by IPSS. The exact cause of the high impact collision is unknown at this stage. All necessary authorities are In attendance. Condolences to those affected," Herbst said.





In a separate crash on the R617 near Pietermaritzburg, one person was injured after their vehicle veered off the road.





One person was injured when a vehicle veered off the R617 near PMB Picture: KZPA







Botha said p aramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that an occupant sustained minor injuries. He said the patient was treated on scene and transported to hospital for further treatment.





Botha added that in another incident, this time on the KZN south coast, three people were rushed to hospital after they were injured when the vehicle that they were travelling in, crashed into a cement block at the side of the road.





Three people were injured when a vehicle veered off the road and hit into a cement block on the KZN south coast Picture: KZPA







" Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that three occupants sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious. The patients were treated on scene and transported to hospital for further treatment," Botha said.



