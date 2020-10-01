Three killed in KZN after bus and train collide at level crossing

Durban: Three people were killed after a bus and car train collided at a level crossing in Danskraal, Ladysmith, in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday morning. Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) said the three occupants in the bus were killed. Spokesperson for Transnet Freight Rail Mike Asefovitz said the bus allegedly collided with a car train at the Frere/Chievely level crossing on Thursday morning. “Emergency crews and SAPS responded immediately and pronounced the three occupants of the bus deceased.” Asefovitz said an investigation has been launched into the cause of the accident.

“TFR’s executives have expressed sincere condolences to the family members and loved ones of those who passed away.

“The train crew members were uninjured, but are being treated for shock.”

Asefovitz appealed to the community to assist in eradicating these tragic incidents by obeying at all times the traffic laws governing rail level crossings.

“The law requires motorists to bring the motor vehicle to a complete standstill at the level crossing. A fully-laden goods train requires at least one kilometre to come to a standstill, and the train driver cannot, unlike a motorist, apply brakes and stop immediately or swerve out of the way.”

In February this year, a man was sliced in half after being hit by a train at Brackenfell station.

Western Cape spokesperson Mihlali Majikela confirmed the incident and said an inquest had been opened.

"It is alleged that the deceased fell and was hit by a train. He was fatally injured and was declared dead on the scene," said Majikela.

