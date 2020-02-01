February 1 - Three alleged armed robbers were killed and two others were injured and arrested when they crashed their car while trying to escape from South African Police Service (SAPS) officers and members of Tracker company after a robbery in Mpembeni Reserve in Northern KwaZulu-Natal on Friday. Photo: SAPS

DURBAN - Three alleged armed robbers were killed and two others were injured and arrested when they crashed their car while trying to escape from South African Police Service (SAPS) officers and members of Tracker company after a robbery in Mpembeni Reserve in Northern KwaZulu-Natal, police said on Saturday. The car was stolen during a robbery in the Mpembeni Reserve at Esikhaleni on Friday night, Colonel Thembeka Mbele said in a statement.

It was alleged that a 64-year-old man was at his home in the Mpembeni Reserve when he heard a knock on the door and went to investigate. When he opened the door he was forced back inside by a group of men who threatened him with a firearm. They ransacked the house and stole two cellphones before driving off in the man's car.

Police were alerted to the robbery and the car was tracked to Ntuzuma, where a chase ensued.

"In their haste to escape arrest the suspects lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the vehicle overturning. Three of the men lost their lives and were declared dead at the scene, while two were taken to hospital under police guard. The surviving suspects will appear in court soon on charges of robbery," Mbele said.