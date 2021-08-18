Three KZN police stations closed for decontamination

DURBAN - THREE police stations in KwaZulu-Natal have been closed for decontamination. The KwaDukuza, Bayview and Eshowe police stations are temporarily closed to the public after members tested positive for Covid-19.

For those needing services from the KwaDukuza police station, the Community Service Centre will operate from the ILembe Auditorium, 12 Haysom Road, Stanger. The community can also call 079 696 3548 for all emergencies and complaints. The building will be decontaminated and services are expected to resume normally, on Thursday, 19 August 2021, at 6am.

The Bayview SAPS community service centre will now operate at the boardroom. The community can call 10111 for emergencies and complaints. The following can also be contacted: Detective Captain Naidu: 082 411 6387 Vispol commander Captain Dlamini: 079 500 0120 The Eshowe SAPS community service centre will now operate at the crime prevention boardroom. The community can call 10111 for emergencies and complaints.

The following can also be contacted: Station commander Colonel Radebe: 082 417 8160 Detective Captain Radebe: 072 630 5048 Vispol commander Lieutenant-Colonel Mncwango: 079 500 0982 IOL previously reported that more than 600 police officers had succumbed to Covid-19. Minister of Police Bheki Cele said the impact of Covid-19 had been felt with many officers losing their lives.