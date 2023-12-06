Three matric pupils killed in accident returning from a ‘pens down’ party

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education Mbali Frazer personally paid a visit to the families of three matric pupils who died in a car accident. The pupils were returning from a ‘pens-down’ party when the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in an accident on the N11 in the Amajuba District.

Mnyamande Secondary School pupils Thandokuhle Khumalo, 19, Luyanda Vilakazi, 18, and Anele Majola, 18, were killed and it is believed that three other pupils are in hospital. The victims were described by their teachers at the Newcastle school as dedicated individuals with tremendous potential for success, according to the provincial education department. “Upon receiving reports about the accident, MEC Mbali Frazer promptly sent a delegation of senior officials to all affected families and thereafter visited the families herself,” said department spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi.

Frazer during her visit said: “Tragedies like these are always difficult on us in the Department because we share a common goal with their parents and educators - the aspiration to witness all our learners prosper in life, because we know that they are the future of this country. “We want to, once again, extend our heartfelt condolences to their loved ones, educators, and fellow learners," said Frazer. Democratic Alliance (DA) Chief Whip, Dr Imran Keeka sent condolences to the affected parties and wished the accident victims a speedy recovery.